Ghandhara partners with China’s Zhongtong to launch luxury buses in Pakistan





Ghandhara Industries Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Limited to introduce Zhongtong luxury buses in Pakistan, marking a major expansion of the company’s product portfolio.

The development was announced through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, confirming that a collaboration agreement has been signed for the distribution of Zhongtong buses in the local market. Ghandhara, known for assembling Isuzu vehicles, said the partnership represents a key step in diversifying its offerings in the country’s growing transport sector.

Under the agreement, Ghandhara will establish a new manufacturing line dedicated to assembling Zhongtong buses. This will operate alongside its existing bus body fabrication facility, allowing the company to locally assemble the vehicles.

The rollout plan includes the launch of Completely Built-Up luxury buses in the first quarter of 2026, followed by local assembly starting mid-2026. Both timelines remain subject to regulatory clearances and completion of Ghandhara’s plant expansion.

Zhongtong, founded in 1958, is a major Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer with a global presence, producing a wide range of buses including new energy models. Its entry comes as Pakistan’s auto sector — traditionally dominated by Japanese brands — continues to see increased competition from new players such as Hyundai, Kia and Sazgar.

The announcement follows other recent developments in the sector, including the early start of production at NexGen Auto’s electric vehicle plant, owned by Nishat Group.