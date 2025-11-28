Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ghandhara partners with China’s Zhongtong to launch luxury buses in Pakistan

New assembly line planned; CBU bus rollout set for early 2026 pending regulatory approvals

By News Desk


Ghandhara Industries Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Limited to introduce Zhongtong luxury buses in Pakistan, marking a major expansion of the company’s product portfolio.

The development was announced through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, confirming that a collaboration agreement has been signed for the distribution of Zhongtong buses in the local market. Ghandhara, known for assembling Isuzu vehicles, said the partnership represents a key step in diversifying its offerings in the country’s growing transport sector.

Under the agreement, Ghandhara will establish a new manufacturing line dedicated to assembling Zhongtong buses. This will operate alongside its existing bus body fabrication facility, allowing the company to locally assemble the vehicles.

The rollout plan includes the launch of Completely Built-Up luxury buses in the first quarter of 2026, followed by local assembly starting mid-2026. Both timelines remain subject to regulatory clearances and completion of Ghandhara’s plant expansion.

Zhongtong, founded in 1958, is a major Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer with a global presence, producing a wide range of buses including new energy models. Its entry comes as Pakistan’s auto sector — traditionally dominated by Japanese brands — continues to see increased competition from new players such as Hyundai, Kia and Sazgar.

The announcement follows other recent developments in the sector, including the early start of production at NexGen Auto’s electric vehicle plant, owned by Nishat Group.

Previous article
Fuel prices expected to decline from December 1
Next article
Govt finalises plan to boost meat exports to Malaysia with $200m target
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.