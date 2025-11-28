Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan launches new ATC tower and firefighting station project at Karachi Airport

MM Pakistan and Spanish partners to lead design; construction expected over two years.

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a project to build a new air traffic control (ATC) tower and a rescue and firefighting station (RFFS) at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, the authority said Friday.

The design phase is expected to be completed in six months, with construction to take two years.

The project will be executed by MM Pakistan in a joint venture with CEMOSA and Fairbanks Architects of Spain, providing international expertise in airport planning and CNS/ATM systems integration.

Senior architect Bruce Fairbanks and CNS/ATM specialist Juan Cruz Canabate conducted a four-day workshop at the airport to finalize design parameters with local aviation professionals.

After evaluating three potential sites, locations for the ATC tower and fire station have been finalized to meet safety, operational, and future development requirements, the PAA said.

Jinnah International is one of Pakistan’s busiest airports and the main hub for Pakistan International Airlines. Aviation monitor FlightRadar reported 64 departures from Karachi on November 27.

 

