Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Türkiye agree to step up trade cooperation at ECO meeting

Aleem Khan urges higher Turkish imports of Pakistani meat and rice; both sides target USD 5bn trade.

By Monitoring Desk
Pakistan and Turkey flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture

Pakistan and Türkiye on Thursday signalled plans to accelerate bilateral trade after a meeting between Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Turkish Trade Minister Prof. Dr. Ömer Bolat on the sidelines of the 5th ECO Ministerial Meeting in Istanbul.

Aleem Khan called for greater Turkish imports of Pakistani meat and rice, saying Pakistan can supply competitively priced, quality products. He also reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation with Türkiye.

The ministers reviewed ongoing engagements and agreed to work more closely across multiple sectors. Both sides restated their target of raising bilateral trade to around USD 5 billion in the coming years.

Aleem Khan also congratulated Türkiye on organising the ministerial session and acknowledged its role in advancing regional commercial cooperation.

Previous article
PSX extends rally as KSE-100 closes at 166,677.69 after strong buying across key sectors
Next article
Aurangzeb sets capital market reform agenda at first CMDC meeting
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.