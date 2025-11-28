Pakistan, Türkiye agree to step up trade cooperation at ECO meeting

Pakistan and Türkiye on Thursday signalled plans to accelerate bilateral trade after a meeting between Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Turkish Trade Minister Prof. Dr. Ömer Bolat on the sidelines of the 5th ECO Ministerial Meeting in Istanbul.

Aleem Khan called for greater Turkish imports of Pakistani meat and rice, saying Pakistan can supply competitively priced, quality products. He also reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation with Türkiye.

The ministers reviewed ongoing engagements and agreed to work more closely across multiple sectors. Both sides restated their target of raising bilateral trade to around USD 5 billion in the coming years.

Aleem Khan also congratulated Türkiye on organising the ministerial session and acknowledged its role in advancing regional commercial cooperation.