PSX extends rally as KSE-100 closes at 166,677.69 after strong buying across key sectors





There was no stopping the bulls at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 166,677.69, marking a gain of 1,304.38 points or 0.79%.

The market maintained strong positive momentum throughout the session. Earlier in the day, the index climbed to an intra-day high of 167,005.05, supported by robust across-the-board buying. By 3:15pm, it was trading at 166,276.03 before settling higher at the close.

Heavyweight sectors — including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies and power generation — remained firmly in the green. Major contributors such as ARL, HUBCO, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL all posted gains.

Friday’s rally followed a strongly bullish session on Thursday, when the benchmark index soared 2,184.78 points to close at 165,373.31, supported by improvements in market breadth and higher activity in both ready and futures counters.