How Sugar Mills Took Over Pakistan’s Economy

By Fawad Shakeel

Discover the real story behind Pakistan’s sugar industry — from its origins to political control, economic impact, and the scandals that shaped it. Learn how sugar became a game of power, profit, and corruption in Pakistan, and what the future of this billion-rupee industry holds.

