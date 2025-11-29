Discover the real story behind Pakistan’s sugar industry — from its origins to political control, economic impact, and the scandals that shaped it. Learn how sugar became a game of power, profit, and corruption in Pakistan, and what the future of this billion-rupee industry holds.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
How Sugar Mills Took Over Pakistan’s Economy
Must Read
Türkish construction conglomerate shows strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s infrastructure...
Communications minister Aleem Khan meets Türkiye’s Iç Holding and ECO Trade & Development Bank in Istanbul to discuss cooperation