Pakistan, Nigeria move to finalise bilateral trade pact, agree on easier visas for business travel

Pakistan and Nigeria have agreed to accelerate work on a bilateral trade agreement and introduce measures to ease visa issuance for businesspersons and travellers.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce met Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, OON, to advance work on a bilateral trade agreement and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. The meeting was also attended by Major General (Retd) Sohail Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to elevate bilateral relations and directed their technical teams to conclude the remaining steps needed for the Nigeria–Pakistan Bilateral Trade Agreement in the shortest time. They also agreed to introduce measures that would enable easier visa procedures for Pakistani business travellers, investors and tourists heading to Nigeria, with reciprocal facilitation for Nigerian visitors to Pakistan.

During the meeting, an invitation from Pakistan’s prime minister was conveyed to Nigeria’s president to undertake an official visit at a mutually convenient date.

The discussions also covered potential cooperation in energy, agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology and halal trade. Both sides reiterated their support for each other in multilateral forums and expressed confidence that the engagement would translate into concrete economic gains and closer people-to-people ties.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with a nominal GDP exceeding $477 billion in 2025 estimates, was highlighted as a key strategic partner. With more than 230 million people, the continent’s biggest population, the country hosts a young labour force and rapidly expanding sectors including services, technology, and consumer markets. As a founding member of ECOWAS and a major contributor to peacekeeping across Africa, Nigeria holds significant political and economic influence in the region.

Officials noted that deeper cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria could open new avenues for trade and investment as both countries work to strengthen their regional and global economic positions.