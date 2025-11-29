Sign inSubscribe
Türkish construction conglomerate shows strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s infrastructure projects

Communications minister Aleem Khan meets Türkiye’s Iç Holding and ECO Trade & Development Bank in Istanbul to discuss cooperation

By News Desk

Türkiye’s Iç Holding has expressed strong interest in collaborating on and investing in Pakistan’s upcoming infrastructure projects, a development conveyed during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday.

The Iç Holding Transportation and Infrastructure Group delegation, led by CEO Serhat Sogukpinar, met the minister in Istanbul and discussed investment opportunities across Pakistan’s transport and communications sectors. 

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the government’s push to modernise infrastructure and invited global firms to take advantage of Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies. He said Pakistan was seeking long-term partnerships with reputable international groups to support major development initiatives.

Iç Holding, a diversified Turkish conglomerate with operations in construction, infrastructure, energy, tourism and industrial sectors, shared its interest in pursuing potential collaborations. The delegation noted the company’s extensive experience in large-scale projects including bridges, motorways, ports, airports and energy facilities, and agreed to continue discussions on concrete areas of cooperation.

Separately, a delegation from the ECO Trade & Development Bank (ETDB), led by President Dr. Mohammad Hashem Botshekan, briefed the minister on the bank’s ongoing operations. The ETDB expressed willingness to enhance cooperation with Pakistan’s private sector. Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the bank’s sustained interest and assured full support for further engagement.

