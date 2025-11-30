Cotton market steady; Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan rates hold

Pakistan’s cotton market remained stable on Saturday, with trading volume slightly low, analysts reported.

New cotton in Sindh traded at Rs 14,500–16,000 per maund, with Phutti at Rs 6,000–7,600 per 40 kg. Punjab cotton was Rs 14,800–16,000, Phutti Rs 6,000–7,800 per 40 kg. Balochistan cotton ranged Rs 15,300–16,200, Phutti Rs 7,800–8,800 per 40 kg, while Balochi cotton fetched Rs 15,800–16,200, Phutti Rs 7,000–8,500. Primark cotton traded at Rs 16,700–16,900 per maund.

Spot cotton held at Rs 15,300 per maund, and polyester fiber remained at Rs 325 per kg.

Analyst Naseem Usman said despite steady prices, market activity remained subdued.