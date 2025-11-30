Customs Gadani seizes Rs 1 billion in smuggling crackdown

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Gadani seized smuggled goods worth over Rs 1 billion during operations along the coastal belt and RCD Highway over the past week.

In Winder, 188 kg of hashish was recovered from a container at Khurkhera check post, and a passenger bus carrying smuggled goods valued at Rs 70 million was also intercepted. FIRs have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The Special Smuggling Prevention Squad seized four refrigerated containers carrying 76 tons of pomegranates, which were auctioned to deposit Rs 25 million into the national exchequer. Customs teams in Ormara intercepted two passenger buses transporting 14,000 liters of Iranian petroleum products, while 10,650 liters of Iranian diesel were recovered from a godown in Bawani, Hub.

A Hino truck carrying poppy seeds worth Rs 24 million was seized at FEU Khuzdar. The Federal Board of Revenue said these operations demonstrate its commitment to curb smuggling, protect legitimate trade, and strengthen border enforcement.