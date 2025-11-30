Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs Gadani seizes Rs 1 billion in smuggling crackdown

Hashish, Iranian fuel, pomegranates, diesel, and poppy seeds recovered in multiple coastal and highway raids

By Monitoring Desk

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Gadani seized smuggled goods worth over Rs 1 billion during operations along the coastal belt and RCD Highway over the past week.

In Winder, 188 kg of hashish was recovered from a container at Khurkhera check post, and a passenger bus carrying smuggled goods valued at Rs 70 million was also intercepted. FIRs have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The Special Smuggling Prevention Squad seized four refrigerated containers carrying 76 tons of pomegranates, which were auctioned to deposit Rs 25 million into the national exchequer. Customs teams in Ormara intercepted two passenger buses transporting 14,000 liters of Iranian petroleum products, while 10,650 liters of Iranian diesel were recovered from a godown in Bawani, Hub.

A Hino truck carrying poppy seeds worth Rs 24 million was seized at FEU Khuzdar. The Federal Board of Revenue said these operations demonstrate its commitment to curb smuggling, protect legitimate trade, and strengthen border enforcement.

 

Previous article
Pakistan, Denmark explore trade, IT, and renewable energy cooperation
Next article
Pakistan to share 250-business whitelist with Egypt to boost trade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.