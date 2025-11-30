Pakistan, Denmark explore trade, IT, and renewable energy cooperation

Sign inSubscribe
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Danish Ambassador Maja Derrous Mortensen to discuss boosting bilateral trade, investment, and energy sector collaboration.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s industrial shift to solar and renewable energy, which has reduced demand on the national grid. Denmark is supporting Pakistani institutions through a three-year partnership on energy planning, data systems, and grid efficiency. Both sides agreed that reconnecting existing industries or supporting new industrial demand is crucial for long-term sustainability.

The minister highlighted stabilisation measures under the IMF program, noting temporary tax increases have pressured businesses but were necessary. He assured gradual easing of taxes, improving the business climate, while repatriation issues are largely resolved, foreign reserves stabilising, and remittances showing strong growth.

Danish firms expressed interest in Pakistan’s agricultural and IT sectors. Jam Kamal encouraged them to tap into the IT talent pool of 80,000 graduates annually and competitive operating costs. He also briefed the ambassador on the cosmetics and personal care industry, which is expanding in African markets due to pricing and product variety.

Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthening commercial ties, promoting business-to-business engagement, and exploring cooperation in trade, renewable energy, IT, and market expansion. Denmark was invited to upcoming trade exhibitions in Lahore and Karachi to expand participation.

 

