Pakistan to share 250-business whitelist with Egypt to boost trade

Bilateral commercial engagement, B2B cooperation, and Pakistan-Egypt Business Council on the agenda

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Egypt agreed to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation during Egyptian Prime Minister Badr Abdelatty’s official visit to Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will share a list of 250 business houses representing key sectors with Egypt to facilitate business-to-business engagement. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) will coordinate the initial selection, and after due diligence in Egypt, the businesses will form a “white list.” A second batch of 250 firms will follow within three months, taking the total to 500.

Dar announced the establishment of a Pakistan-Egypt Business Council to institutionalize private sector cooperation and promote mutually beneficial commercial partnerships. The first forum meeting is scheduled in Cairo in the second quarter of 2026.

The ministers discussed mechanisms to simplify business visas for these firms and ensure smoother trade operations. Dar highlighted the potential to expand bilateral commercial activities, currently valued at around $300 million, and emphasized transparent selection of businesses committed to long-term cooperation.

Both sides agreed to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and sectoral collaboration, including IT, agriculture, and manufacturing, with Egypt showing interest in Pakistani business engagement across these sectors.

