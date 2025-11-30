Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PIA safe as Airbus grounds 6,000 A320 jets for software fix

Global carriers rush emergency updates; most planes require only software reset

By Monitoring Desk
Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200LR AP-BGZ departing Toronto

Pakistan International Airlines confirmed its A320 fleet is unaffected by Airbus’ emergency recall on 6,000 jets, issued after a software glitch prompted temporary groundings across Asia, Europe, and the United States over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The recall, one of Airbus’ largest in its 55-year history, followed a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark on October 30 that lost altitude and injured passengers. Most affected aircraft require only a software reset, though a few may need hardware adjustments.

Globally, airlines worked overnight to implement fixes. Flight tracker data showed moderate delays at most airports. Analysts said disruptions were limited, but short-term operational challenges persisted.

In the US, American Airlines reported 209 of 480 A320s need the fix. Delta, JetBlue, and United are also updating fleets. In India, 338 Airbus aircraft are affected; IndiGo completed resets on 160 of 200 planes and Air India on 42 of 113. South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong carriers are completing similar updates, with most expected by Sunday.

Japan’s ANA Holdings canceled 95 flights, affecting 13,500 passengers, while Japan Airlines’ mostly Boeing fleet was largely unaffected. European carriers Lufthansa and easyJet, Middle East carrier Air Arabia, and Colombia’s Avianca, which saw over 70 percent of its fleet affected, are also performing updates.

PIA said its Engineering and Maintenance teams are monitoring aircraft safety closely, ensuring operations continue without disruption despite past criticism over technical malfunctions.

 

Previous article
Cotton market steady; Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan rates hold
Next article
Pakistan, Denmark explore trade, IT, and renewable energy cooperation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.