Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab sees strong wheat season ahead as certified seed use jumps and acreage set to beat 16.5m-acre target

Rs100bn in interest-free loans, improved water supply and cheaper inputs push sowing momentum

By Monitoring Desk

Punjab’s wheat sowing campaign is gaining momentum this season, with officials reporting a sharp increase in certified seed use and predicting that the crop will be cultivated on well over 16.5 million acres — the target set for the province.

At a review session held in Multan, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said farmers’ reliance on certified seed has risen by more than 25 percent compared to previous years. The seed is selling at Rs 5,500 per bag in the market, while fertilizers are widely available at prices below official notifications, he added.

Sahoo said improved canal water availability has been ensured for the sowing phase, alongside financial support through the Kisan Card initiative, under which more than 700,000 farmers have collectively received over Rs 100 billion in interest-free loans. He said these measures have contributed to a strong start to the season.

The secretary emphasised that wheat remains the backbone of national food security and said early trends show the province is on track to exceed its cultivation target.

Officials from across South Punjab joined the meeting, including Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, MNS Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali, and Director Generals Abdul Hameed and Naveed Asmat Kahloon. Director General Crop Reporting Service Dr Abdul Qayyum, along with extension directors and deputy directors, participated online.

Sahoo also briefed the forum on wheat production competitions being held at provincial and district levels on the instructions of the chief minister, with tractors and cash prizes worth millions of rupees set aside for top-performing farmers. He acknowledged the contribution of university students and internees who have been assisting in the cultivation drive.

 

Previous article
Punjab settles 1,005 land grab cases in 48 hours as Maryam orders crackdown
Next article
Cotton market steady; Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan rates hold
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.