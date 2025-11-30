Punjab sees strong wheat season ahead as certified seed use jumps and acreage set to beat 16.5m-acre target

Punjab’s wheat sowing campaign is gaining momentum this season, with officials reporting a sharp increase in certified seed use and predicting that the crop will be cultivated on well over 16.5 million acres — the target set for the province.

At a review session held in Multan, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said farmers’ reliance on certified seed has risen by more than 25 percent compared to previous years. The seed is selling at Rs 5,500 per bag in the market, while fertilizers are widely available at prices below official notifications, he added.

Sahoo said improved canal water availability has been ensured for the sowing phase, alongside financial support through the Kisan Card initiative, under which more than 700,000 farmers have collectively received over Rs 100 billion in interest-free loans. He said these measures have contributed to a strong start to the season.

The secretary emphasised that wheat remains the backbone of national food security and said early trends show the province is on track to exceed its cultivation target.

Officials from across South Punjab joined the meeting, including Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, MNS Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali, and Director Generals Abdul Hameed and Naveed Asmat Kahloon. Director General Crop Reporting Service Dr Abdul Qayyum, along with extension directors and deputy directors, participated online.

Sahoo also briefed the forum on wheat production competitions being held at provincial and district levels on the instructions of the chief minister, with tractors and cash prizes worth millions of rupees set aside for top-performing farmers. He acknowledged the contribution of university students and internees who have been assisting in the cultivation drive.