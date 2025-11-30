Punjab settles 1,005 land grab cases in 48 hours as Maryam orders crackdown

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered a province-wide crackdown on land grabbers after authorities reported that 1,005 cases of illegal occupation were settled in two days.

Chairing a review meeting on the new Possession of Property Ordinance, the CM said the “era of land usurpers” in Punjab has ended. Officials briefed her on enforcement progress, which she said she is monitoring through a live dashboard.

Maryam directed that women’s land cases be handled on priority and warned that delays or negligence would not be tolerated. She said no verdict would be considered complete until the rightful owner takes physical possession, adding that every marla, kanal and acre must revert to its original holder.

Under the process outlined, complainants of illegal occupation must approach the relevant deputy commissioner, who is required to decide the case within a few days.