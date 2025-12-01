Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Air Link sets up new tech subsidiary ZEXO with Rs200m capital

New unit to handle manufacturing, import, export, retail and e-commerce of smartphones, laptops, electronics and home appliances under additional brands

By News Desk

Air Link Communication Limited has approved the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary, ZEXO Technologies (Private) Limited, with an authorised capital of Rs200 million, the company told the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

According to the notice, ZEXO will be established with 20 million ordinary shares of Rs10 each. The subsidiary will handle “manufacturing, import, export, distribution, retail and e-commerce operations” of smartphones, laptops, related accessories, electronics, home appliances and other technology products of selected additional brands.

Air Link, incorporated in 2014 and converted into a public limited company in 2019, is already one of Pakistan’s largest players in handset distribution, assembly and retail, dealing in smartphones, tablets, laptops and related IT products.

The move comes as the company expands its footprint across Pakistan’s consumer-tech market. Air Link has been preparing to launch Pakistan’s first official Apple-branded retail outlet and new locally assembled devices, signalling a broader push into higher-value retail and premium electronics segments.

Previous article
Pakistan’s fintech sector enters revival phase as funding rebounds, says Forbes
Next article
Manufacturing activity rebounds; PMI back to growth levels
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.