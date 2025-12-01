Air Link sets up new tech subsidiary ZEXO with Rs200m capital

Air Link Communication Limited has approved the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary, ZEXO Technologies (Private) Limited, with an authorised capital of Rs200 million, the company told the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

According to the notice, ZEXO will be established with 20 million ordinary shares of Rs10 each. The subsidiary will handle “manufacturing, import, export, distribution, retail and e-commerce operations” of smartphones, laptops, related accessories, electronics, home appliances and other technology products of selected additional brands.

Air Link, incorporated in 2014 and converted into a public limited company in 2019, is already one of Pakistan’s largest players in handset distribution, assembly and retail, dealing in smartphones, tablets, laptops and related IT products.

The move comes as the company expands its footprint across Pakistan’s consumer-tech market. Air Link has been preparing to launch Pakistan’s first official Apple-branded retail outlet and new locally assembled devices, signalling a broader push into higher-value retail and premium electronics segments.