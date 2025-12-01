AKD Securities revenue triples on the back of a roaring stock market

In a year when Pakistan’s equity market has finally rediscovered its animal spirits, no firm better captures the boom than AKD Securities Ltd. The country’s largest brokerage and non-bank advisory house has seen its top line explode as trading volumes surge, valuations rerate and the firm’s own investment book rides the rally.

For the twelve months to June 2025, AKD’s total income more than doubled to roughly Rs5.5 billion, up from about Rs2.7 billion a year earlier. In the first quarter of FY26, the momentum has accelerated further: total income for the three months to September has soared from just over Rs1.0 billion to about Rs3.2 billion, an eye-watering jump of 213% year on year.