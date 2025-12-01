IESCO launches 118 digital services to fast-track electricity complaints

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday launched 118 digital services to speed up complaint registration and resolution, Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said.

The initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, allows customers to report power faults, load shedding, voltage issues, new connections, and other concerns free of charge.

Consumers can lodge complaints in seven languages—English, Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki, Pashto, Balochi, and Sindhi—by calling 118 or sending an SMS to 8118, and track progress digitally in real time.

Mahmood said complaints can be registered in 30 seconds, but accurate information, including mobile numbers, CNIC details, and connection ownership, is required. Customers can submit this data to IESCO staff or upload it via the IESCO website.

He added that anyone seeking further guidance should contact their local SDO office or Customer Service Center.