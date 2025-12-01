Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IESCO launches 118 digital services to fast-track electricity complaints

PM Shehbaz and Energy Minister Leghari inaugurate multilingual platform for faults, outages, and connections

By Monitoring Desk

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday launched 118 digital services to speed up complaint registration and resolution, Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said.

The initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, allows customers to report power faults, load shedding, voltage issues, new connections, and other concerns free of charge.

Consumers can lodge complaints in seven languages—English, Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki, Pashto, Balochi, and Sindhi—by calling 118 or sending an SMS to 8118, and track progress digitally in real time.

Mahmood said complaints can be registered in 30 seconds, but accurate information, including mobile numbers, CNIC details, and connection ownership, is required. Customers can submit this data to IESCO staff or upload it via the IESCO website.

He added that anyone seeking further guidance should contact their local SDO office or Customer Service Center.

 

Previous article
Aurangzeb rebuts claims of delay in IMF corruption report, cites lengthy review
Next article
Pakistan gets its first home-grown AI-ready cloud as GPU access goes local
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.