KSE-100 closes above 168,000 as institutional buying lifts market

Buying momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing above the 168,000 level as renewed investor interest supported a broad-based advance.

After an early dip, equities recovered quickly as sentiment stabilised and trading activity strengthened through the first session of December. The benchmark index settled at 168,062.19, up 1,384.50 points or 0.83%.

Brokerage house Topline Securities said market mood remained positive, backed by institutional buying reflected in NCCPL settlement data. Index heavyweights — HUBC, OGDC, LUCK, MARI and MCB — collectively contributed around 622 points to the day’s gains.

The market’s upward trend comes as Pakistan’s headline inflation stood at 6.1% year-on-year in November 2025, slightly above the Ministry of Finance’s projected range of 5–6%.

The PSX had closed the previous week strongly, finishing at 166,677.70 after gaining 4,574.78 points or 2.8% week-on-week, with broad gains across fertiliser, banks, technology, cement, and exploration and production.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee inched up by Re0.01 to close at 280.51 against the US dollar in the inter-bank session.

Total traded volume increased to 735.52 million shares compared with 592.75 million previously, while the value of shares traded rose to Rs46.19 billion from Rs41.97 billion. F. Nat. Equities led the volume board with 70.03 million shares, followed by Beco Steel (42.56 million) and WorldCall Telecom (41.72 million).