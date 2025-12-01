Sign inSubscribe
Lucky Cement JV to more than double Congo cement capacity

Nyumba Ya Akiba plant in DRC to add 1.6m tons line, lifting JV capacity to 2.91m tons a year and taking Lucky Cement’s total group capacity to 23.15m tons

By News Desk

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited said on Monday its joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nyumba Ya Akiba (NYA), has approved a major expansion that will more than double its cement production capacity to meet rising construction demand.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said NYA will increase its existing capacity from 1.31 million tons per annum to 2.91 million tons per annum. The upgrade includes installation of a new fully integrated 1.6 million tons per annum production line at the site.

Lucky Cement said the expansion is aimed at improving operational efficiency and positioning NYA to meet expected growth in cement demand in the DRC’s construction sector. The project is undertaken through the joint venture between Lucky Cement and the Rawji Group.

Following the expansion, Lucky Cement’s total domestic and international cement capacity will rise to 23.15 million tons per annum across its operations in Pakistan, Iraq and the DRC, according to the filing.

The company added that it remains focused on expanding and diversifying its portfolio, which currently spans cement, automobiles, chemicals and agricultural sciences, mobile phone assembly, energy, and copper and gold mining.

