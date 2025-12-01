Pakistan, Australia review education, agriculture and trade ties in Islamabad meeting

Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane met Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Parliament House on Monday to review cooperation in education, agriculture, trade and parliamentary exchanges.

Starting with economic matters, Gilani said the bilateral trade volume remained below potential and called for stronger efforts to expand commercial engagement. He noted Australia’s support in the agriculture sector, referring to 13 ongoing projects and joint research work, and said these initiatives should lead to technology transfer and improved market access for Pakistani farmers. He welcomed Canberra’s backing for a planned biosecurity and capacity-building visit in early 2026 and recalled the June 2025 agro-trade delegation’s visit to Australia as productive.

Education ties were also discussed, with Gilani appreciating Australia’s long-standing support and stating that about 20,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in Australian universities. He said these students would contribute to Pakistan’s development.

Kane described bilateral relations as deep-rooted and conveyed condolences over flood losses in South Punjab. He noted that climate change is severely affecting Pakistan.

Gilani underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, calling for more exchanges and stronger interaction through Parliamentary Friendship Groups. He cited the July 2025 meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum as an example of useful high-level contact. He also briefed the envoy on the recent Inter-Parliamentary Speaker Conference held in Islamabad.

The Chairman Senate further said Pakistan and Australia were linked by many bonds, including a shared interest in cricket, and highlighted the positive role of the Pakistani diaspora in Australia. He recalled his own visits to Australia as Speaker of the National Assembly and later as Prime Minister, describing them as important engagements. Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation and extended good wishes for Kane’s tenure, as well as congratulations to the Australian prime minister on his wedding.

Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador to the Inter-Parliamentary Speaker Conference Misbah Khar, along with Senior Director General Protocol Tariq Bin Waheed, attended the meeting.