Pakistan, Turkiye prepare for high-level talks on energy and mining cooperation

Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday reviewed preparations for a high-level visit by Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, with both sides aiming to advance cooperation in the energy, petroleum and mining sectors.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik met Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu to finalise arrangements for the delegation’s arrival. Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha and OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak also attended the meeting.

The minister said Pakistan looked forward to receiving the Turkish delegation, noting that the visit would play an important role in accelerating bilateral engagement in oil, gas and mineral development.

During the discussion, the two sides reviewed ongoing collaboration, expressing satisfaction over Turkish Petroleum’s entry into Pakistan’s offshore and onshore exploration activities—described as a significant step in energy-sector cooperation.

The ambassador shared that a prominent Turkish mineral-sector firm would also join the delegation, signalling growing Turkish interest in Pakistan’s mining potential.

Minister Malik said Pakistan’s state-owned exploration companies—OGDCL, PPL and Mari Energies—had partnered with Turkish Petroleum, creating new opportunities for joint ventures and strengthening cooperation internationally.

Ambassador Neziroglu reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to expanding ties, calling the visit an opportunity to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. He said the two countries shared many promising areas of collaboration that could be further developed.

Both sides agreed to ensure the successful conduct of the visit and to translate bilateral goodwill into concrete economic and strategic outcomes.