Pakistan’s inflation rises to 6.1% in November, slightly above govt forecast

CPI increases 0.4% month-on-month; five-month inflation averages 5.01% in FY26

By News Desk

Pakistan’s headline inflation reached 6.1% year-on-year in November 2025, higher than the Ministry of Finance’s projected range of 5–6%, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

Inflation stood at 6.2% in October 2025, while the CPI reading for November 2024 was 4.9%. On a month-on-month basis, CPI rose 0.4% in November, compared to a 1.8% increase in October and 0.5% in the same month last year.

This puts average inflation at 5.01% for the first five months of FY26, compared to 7.88% in the corresponding period of FY25.

Urban CPI increased 6.1% year-on-year, slightly higher than 6.0% in October, with a 0.5% month-on-month rise. Rural inflation recorded 6.3% year-on-year, lower than October’s 6.6%, with a 0.2% increase from the previous month.

The Finance Ministry, in its monthly economic outlook last week, had cautioned that inflationary pressures were building again due to food price movements and agricultural challenges. It projected November inflation in the 5–6% band.

