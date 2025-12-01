Sign inSubscribe
Stylers International secures SECP certification as Shariah-compliant entity

Company says new status is price-sensitive and expands access to Islamic investment

By News Desk

Stylers International Limited (PSX: STYLERS) has been formally declared a Shariah-compliant company after receiving its Shariah Compliance Certificate from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the firm informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

According to the disclosure, the certification confirms that the company meets all requirements outlined in the Shariah Governance Regulations 2023, enabling it to be officially categorised as a Shariah-compliant entity.

The management termed the development price-sensitive, noting that Shariah status significantly influences investor sentiment and widens access to capital from Islamic funds, Shariah-based institutional investors, and dedicated compliant portfolios.

Companies accredited under Shariah screening frameworks typically see higher investor participation from funds operating under ethical and financial criteria.

Stylers International said the update was being shared to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance, adding that a scanned copy of the SECP-issued certificate had been attached with the filing.

