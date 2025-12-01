World Bank to restructure Pakistan’s $970 million social protection programme to align reporting with global scorecard

The World Bank has approved a second restructuring of Pakistan’s $970 million Crisis-Resilient Social Protection (CRSP) Programme to bring the project in line with the Bank’s new global corporate scorecard and strengthen reporting on who benefits from the country’s social safety nets.

According to a news report, the restructuring will convert the programme’s results framework from household-based reporting to individual-level data, with beneficiaries disaggregated by gender and age. The shift aligns the CRSP with the World Bank’s fiscal year 2024–30 Corporate Scorecard methodology, which measures progress toward global targets of reaching 500 million poor and vulnerable people and 250 million women through social protection systems by 2030.

The Bank noted that adjusting the framework will improve data aggregation, ensure reporting consistency and prevent undercounting of beneficiaries. It added that the revised structure will also enhance transparency and corporate accountability across the programme.

Implemented by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the CRSP has disbursed $704.44 million so far, 73% of total financing, four years after its launch.

World Bank records show no overdue audits, ineligible expenditures or fiduciary concerns, while both procurement and financial management continue to be rated satisfactory. The overall project risk remains moderate.

Approved in March 2021 and expanded through additional financing in 2024, the programme aims to modernise Pakistan’s safety-net architecture and improve resilience to shocks.

With the programme scheduled to close on June 30, 2027, the restructuring marks a shift toward tighter reporting requirements that the World Bank says will improve comparability and strengthen accountability across Pakistan’s social protection operations.