Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

World Bank to restructure Pakistan’s $970 million social protection programme to align reporting with global scorecard

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection overhaul to shift Pakistan’s safety-net reporting to individual-level data, with BISP program disbursements reaching $704.44 million

By Monitoring Desk

The World Bank has approved a second restructuring of Pakistan’s $970 million Crisis-Resilient Social Protection (CRSP) Programme to bring the project in line with the Bank’s new global corporate scorecard and strengthen reporting on who benefits from the country’s social safety nets.

According to a news report, the restructuring will convert the programme’s results framework from household-based reporting to individual-level data, with beneficiaries disaggregated by gender and age. The shift aligns the CRSP with the World Bank’s fiscal year 2024–30 Corporate Scorecard methodology, which measures progress toward global targets of reaching 500 million poor and vulnerable people and 250 million women through social protection systems by 2030.

The Bank noted that adjusting the framework will improve data aggregation, ensure reporting consistency and prevent undercounting of beneficiaries. It added that the revised structure will also enhance transparency and corporate accountability across the programme.

Implemented by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the CRSP has disbursed $704.44 million so far, 73% of total financing, four years after its launch. 

World Bank records show no overdue audits, ineligible expenditures or fiduciary concerns, while both procurement and financial management continue to be rated satisfactory. The overall project risk remains moderate.

Approved in March 2021 and expanded through additional financing in 2024, the programme aims to modernise Pakistan’s safety-net architecture and improve resilience to shocks. 

With the programme scheduled to close on June 30, 2027, the restructuring marks a shift toward tighter reporting requirements that the World Bank says will improve comparability and strengthen accountability across Pakistan’s social protection operations.

Previous article
Customs seize smuggled goods worth millions in anti-smuggling drive in Peshawar, Sargodha 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

Why is Pakistan buying Canadian Canola?

By buying Canola from Canada, Pakistan is trying to strike a delicate balance in the emerging global trade landscape

Pakistan’s premier bank has gone all in on agriculture

Promoting Made in Pakistan

AKD Securities revenue triples on the back of a roaring stock market

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.