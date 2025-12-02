Cement despatches, exports decline continued for 3rd straight month

ISLAMABAD: According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), cement exports declined by a massive 26.53% during November 2025 as the volumes reduced to 590,183 tons from 803,258 tons in November 2024. It is imperative to note that exports declined by around 23% during Oct., 2025 and 15% during Sep., 2025. The domestic cement despatches during November 2025 were 3.549 million tons compared to 3.472 million tons in November 2024, showing a marginal increase of 2.23%. Total Cement despatches during November 2025 were 4.14 million tons against 4.275 million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year, showing a month over month (m.o.m.) decline by 3.17%.

In November 2025, North based cement mills despatched 3.019 million tons cement that was almost equal to the despatches of 3.009 million tons in November 2024. South based mills despatched 1.12 million tons of cement during November 2025 that was 11.49% less compared to the despatches of 1.26 million tons during November 2024.

North based cement mills despatched 3.019 million tons cement in domestic markets in November 2025 showing an increase of 6.27% against 2.841 million tons despatches in November 2024. South based mills despatched 530,637 tons cement in local markets during November 2025 that was 15.92% less compared to the despatches of 631,086 tons during November 2024.

During November 2025, exports from North based mills were almost nil due to closure of Pak-Afghan borders since end October 2025. Exports from the South reduced by 7.08% to 590,021 tons in November 2025 from 634,993 tons during the same month last year.

During the first five months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 21.445 million tons, which is 11.54% higher than 19.226 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 17.435 million tons against 15.2 million tons during the same period last year showing an increase of 14.71%. Export despatches remained almost the same as the volumes were 4.009 million tons during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to 4.027 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 14.771 million tons cement domestically during the first five months of current fiscal year showing an increase of 15.84% than cement despatches of 12.751 million tons during July – Nov 2024. Exports from the North declined by 7.95% percent to 808,506 tons during July – Nov 2025 compared with 878,324 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills increased by 14.31% to 15.579 million tons during first five months of the current financial year from 13.629 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July – Nov 2025 were 2.665 million tons showing an increase of 8.81% over 2.449 million tons of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South showed a very slight increase by 1.66% to 3.2 million tons during July – Nov 2025 compared with 3.15 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 4.79% to 5.865 million tons during the first five months of current financial year from 5.597 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that we can achieve growth provided the government gives concessions on duties and taxes that will ultimately benefit the end consumer. Time and again, we have requested the government to frame industry friendly policies to reduce the cost of business thereby making our cement competitive in regional and global markets, he added.