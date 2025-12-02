Chinese firm explores setting up electric vehicle assembly line in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese conglomerate, Tianjin Chuanhui Group, is exploring the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) assembly line in Pakistan, signaling a potential boost to the nation’s green mobility and industrial sectors. The company’s delegation visited the Board of Investment (BOI) on December 2, 2025, to discuss the initiative, which follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Pak-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing in September 2025.

The Chinese representatives expressed interest in setting up the assembly facility within one of Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Their broader vision includes manufacturing two and three-wheeler electric vehicles, developing supporting charging infrastructure, and incorporating EVs in agriculture to promote green mobility and reduce carbon emissions.

During the meeting, BOI officials outlined the opportunities and facilitation measures available in SEZs for foreign investors. The board also emphasized its commitment to supporting the project through regulatory processes and facilitating business-to-business collaborations. A separate orientation session with relevant ministries was held to address regulatory formalities for the project’s implementation.

This engagement marks a key development in the Industrial Cooperation Phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reinforces the drive toward sustainable economic growth. Under the leadership of Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, the BOI is continuing its efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen Pakistan’s economic ties with China.