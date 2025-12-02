Pakistan, Türkiye deepen energy cooperation with new exploration deals

Pakistan and Türkiye on Tuesday strengthened energy ties as Turkish Petroleum joined offshore and onshore exploration projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish Minister of Energy & Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar at the PM House, inviting Turkish firms to increase investment in Pakistan’s energy sector. Both sides agreed to send a ministerial delegation from Pakistan to Türkiye to explore further cooperation in energy and power.

The leaders also witnessed the exchange of multiple memorandums of understanding and agreements, including the Deed of Assignment for Eastern Offshore Indus-C, and Petroleum Concession Agreements for Ziarat North Block, Sukhpur-II Block, Deep C Block, and Offshore Deep F Block.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, highlighting historic and fraternal relations, and emphasized the need for close coordination amid evolving regional and global developments.

Senior officials attending included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, and Special Assistant to the PM on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi.