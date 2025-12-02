Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Türkiye deepen energy cooperation with new exploration deals

Turkish Petroleum joins offshore and onshore projects; ministerial visit planned to expand collaboration

By Monitoring Desk
Pakistan and Turkey flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture

Pakistan and Türkiye on Tuesday strengthened energy ties as Turkish Petroleum joined offshore and onshore exploration projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish Minister of Energy & Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar at the PM House, inviting Turkish firms to increase investment in Pakistan’s energy sector. Both sides agreed to send a ministerial delegation from Pakistan to Türkiye to explore further cooperation in energy and power.

The leaders also witnessed the exchange of multiple memorandums of understanding and agreements, including the Deed of Assignment for Eastern Offshore Indus-C, and Petroleum Concession Agreements for Ziarat North Block, Sukhpur-II Block, Deep C Block, and Offshore Deep F Block.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, highlighting historic and fraternal relations, and emphasized the need for close coordination amid evolving regional and global developments.

Senior officials attending included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, and Special Assistant to the PM on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi.

 

Previous article
PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges export-led growth, tax reforms
Next article
Pakistan’s fintech investment soars to $52.5 Million in early 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.