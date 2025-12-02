SPEL Limited announces completion of 575 KW solar power project

SPEL Limited, leading plastic manufacturer, has announced the successful completion of its 575 KW solar power project, marking a significant achievement in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative.

According to a filing at the PSX, this new addition brings the company’s total solar energy capacity to 4.125 MW, complementing the previously installed 3.55 MW of green energy.

The company now sources approximately 24%-29% of its annual electricity needs from clean, renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices. This move is part of SPEL’s ongoing efforts to contribute to a greener, cleaner Pakistan.

SPEL Limited, formerly Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited, was incorporated on May 16, 1982 as a private limited entity. The company converted into a public limited company on 21 July 2008 and subsequently listed on PSX on February 10, 2015. The company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of plastic auto parts, plastic packaging for food and FMCG industry and moulds & dies.