Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SPEL Limited announces completion of 575 KW solar power project

Company boosts its ESG commitment with a new renewable energy project, bringing total solar capacity to 4.125 MW

By News Desk

SPEL Limited, leading plastic manufacturer, has announced the successful completion of its 575 KW solar power project, marking a significant achievement in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative. 

According to a filing at the PSX, this new addition brings the company’s total solar energy capacity to 4.125 MW, complementing the previously installed 3.55 MW of green energy.

The company now sources approximately 24%-29% of its annual electricity needs from clean, renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices. This move is part of SPEL’s ongoing efforts to contribute to a greener, cleaner Pakistan.

SPEL Limited, formerly Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited, was incorporated on May 16, 1982 as a private limited entity. The company converted into a public limited company on 21 July 2008 and subsequently listed on PSX on February 10, 2015. The company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of plastic auto parts, plastic packaging for food and FMCG industry and moulds & dies.

Previous article
Pakistan’s trade deficit rises 33% YoY to $2.86 billion in November 2025
Next article
Pace Pakistan, subsidiary to develop 161.8 Kanal commercial hub in DHA Gujranwala
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.