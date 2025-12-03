Customs revises valuation of imported uncoated offset paper

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values for imported uncoated offset paper used for writing, printing and photocopying. The updated rates were notified through Valuation Ruling 2027 of 2025.

The revision covers imports from China, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan. The previous valuation ruling, issued in September 2023, had been in place for more than two years.

Paper sector stakeholders approached the directorate seeking an update, arguing that the older ruling no longer reflected prevailing international prices. Following these requests, the directorate began a review of the valuation regime and issued hearing notices to importers and industry representatives.

The All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association stated in its submissions that global prices for wood-free and photocopy paper had fallen significantly and that declared import values aligned with actual transaction levels.

Officials examined these claims by analysing import data from the preceding 90 days and reviewing documentation submitted by importers. The directorate said the exercise enabled the creation of a supplier-wise database containing transaction values and product specifications, providing a clearer view of pricing patterns.

The data showed consistent ratios across multiple product categories but did not validate several assertions made by importers regarding the fairness of their declared values.

To ensure transparency, the directorate shared relevant data with stakeholders and invited additional input or supporting evidence. Prices from international publications, including RISI, and information from market surveys and online sources were also consulted to confirm broader pricing trends.

The customs values were ultimately re-determined under Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. According to the directorate, the updated valuation reflects current market conditions and adheres to statutory requirements for fair and transparent assessment.