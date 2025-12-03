Govt to air PIA bidding live as privatisation enters final stretch

Pakistan moved a step closer to selling its loss making national carrier on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directing that the December 23 bidding for Pakistan International Airlines be broadcast live on national television to ensure full transparency.

The directive came during a briefing for all companies participating in the transaction, held at the Prime Minister House. Senior cabinet members and officials joined the session, including Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Sardar Owais Leghari, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Adviser Muhammad Ali and SAPM Haroon Akhtar.

Officials told bidders that the government aims to restore PIA’s credibility and align the airline with modern aviation and service standards. Sharif said the next management will be expected to rebuild the carrier’s reputation and steer its growth. He added that the resumption of international operations would ease travel for overseas Pakistanis and support the tourism sector.

The latest round follows last year’s failed attempt to privatise the airline. The Privatisation Commission received only one bid, from the Blue World City consortium, which refused to raise its ten billion rupee offer for a sixty percent stake. The commission had set a benchmark of eighty five point zero three billion rupees under an asking price exceeding three hundred million dollars, forcing the process to be scrapped and restarted with a fresh call for expressions of interest.

Participants at Tuesday’s meeting welcomed the decision to televise the bidding and described the handling of the new process as professional and transparent.