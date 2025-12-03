Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to prepare feasibility for GB warehouses, improve SME financing

Government pledges new measures to address logistics gaps, improve access to finance and develop value-added sectors in the three regions

By Ghulam Abbas

 

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting with SME representatives from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), where the government pledged new measures to address logistics gaps, improve access to finance and develop value-added sectors in the three regions.

The meeting, attended by SMEDA and representatives of the regional chambers, focused on long-standing bottlenecks facing SMEs, including lack of warehousing, poor logistics, weak value-addition capacity and limited access to credit.

Officials from the GB Chamber said the region’s SMEs, despite access to natural resources, face major constraints due to the absence of warehouses and high logistical costs. They urged support for value-added products and identified strong potential in tourism, agriculture and mining. In response, Haroon Akhtar directed SMEDA to work with the GB Chamber on a feasibility study for warehouse development and stressed that the State Bank of Pakistan must enhance SME financing in remote regions.

The Mirpur Chamber of AJK told the meeting that opportunities exist for developing seafood exports through the Mangla Dam and sought SMEDA’s technical assistance. The chamber also highlighted rising international demand for AJK’s walnuts, honey and apples, and called for a dedicated Digital SME programme and easier access to loan schemes. It further urged skill-development initiatives for women entrepreneurs, particularly in fruit harvesting and small startups.

Haroon Akhtar said the government is establishing provincial-level single-window desks to facilitate SMEs and reiterated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s SME Loan Scheme would be extended to all eligible enterprises. He added that growing tourism in AJK would make a significant contribution to the national economy.

Representatives from the Balochistan Chamber underscored the urgent need to develop the provincial olive sector, noting its export potential. The SAPM said olive oil extraction and value addition could boost both domestic and international market demand. He also pointed to high-value export prospects for Balochistan’s organic dates and AJK’s organic wheat.

Haroon Akhtar directed SMEDA to maintain close coordination with provincial departments and said the government is planning an SME Expo, encouraging full participation from all clusters. The chambers jointly requested stronger state support to promote Pakistan’s organic and value-added food sectors in global markets.

 

Previous article
USF approves Rs13bn projects to expand rural broadband, fibre network
Next article
KSE-100 drops nearly 1,500 points as selling pressure grips Pakistan Stock Exchange
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.