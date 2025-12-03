Hinopak Motors re-appoints Muhammad Aslam Sanjrani as chairman, Takayuki Kizawa as CEO

Hinopak Motors Limited has re-appointed Muhammad Aslam Sanjrani as chairman and Takayuki Kizawa as chief executive officer (CEO) following the company’s recent director elections, according to a filing submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company said the decision was made after the Election of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 26, 2025.

In its notice, Hinopak stated that the Board of Directors “is pleased to re-appoint Mr. Muhammad Aslam Sanjrani as Chairman and Mr. Takayuki Kizawa as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from December 3, 2025.”

Hinopak Motors Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited Company in 1986. The company’s principal activity is the assembly, progressive manufacturing and sale of Hino buses and trucks. The company is a subsidiary of Hino Motors Limited Japan and the ultimate parent company is Toyota Motors Corporation Japan.