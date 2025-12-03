Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Hinopak Motors re-appoints Muhammad Aslam Sanjrani as chairman, Takayuki Kizawa as CEO

Board finalises top leadership following director elections held last month.

By News Desk

Hinopak Motors Limited has re-appointed Muhammad Aslam Sanjrani as chairman and Takayuki Kizawa as chief executive officer (CEO) following the company’s recent director elections, according to a filing submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company said the decision was made after the Election of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 26, 2025. 

In its notice, Hinopak stated that the Board of Directors “is pleased to re-appoint Mr. Muhammad Aslam Sanjrani as Chairman and Mr. Takayuki Kizawa as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from December 3, 2025.”

Hinopak Motors Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited Company in 1986. The company’s principal activity is the assembly, progressive manufacturing and sale of Hino buses and trucks. The company is a subsidiary of Hino Motors Limited Japan and the ultimate parent company is Toyota Motors Corporation Japan.

 

Previous article
70% of Pakistan’s exports at risk due to firms’ non-compliance with global requirements, warns World Bank official
Next article
PSX, NCCPL and CDC waive fees and margin requirements for Pakistan Energy Sukuk transactions under circular debt plan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Exports

70% of Pakistan’s exports at risk due to firms’ non-compliance with...

Experts warn that Pakistan faces rising pressure from EU and other key markets as new traceability and labour-reporting rules require verified, transparent supply chains.

US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries

FBR launches nationwide crackdown, registers five FIRs over tax evasion in cigarette sector

Pakistan signs five agreements for offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration blocks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.