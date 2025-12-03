Pakistan plans to raise fruit and vegetable exports to $2bn in three years

Pakistan aims to increase its fruit and vegetable exports to $2 billion over the next three years, up from the current level of $700 million, the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters and Merchants Association (PFVA) said on Tuesday.

The plan was shared by PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed at a joint press conference with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

PFVA chief said 25 Pakistani companies participated in this year’s FoodAg exhibition, where buyers from 35 countries showed interest in fresh produce and value-added products. He added that Pakistan secured export orders from the United Kingdom, Germany and Oman for the first time during the event, which took place in the last week of November.

He said the Pakistan Horticulture Development Company and TDAP would work together to strengthen the agriculture value chain and support efforts to meet the export targets. The horticulture development body includes representatives from all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan.

TDAP Secretary Sheharyar Taj said the expo generated expected business deals worth $730 million, helping reinforce Pakistan’s position in the global food and agriculture supply chain.

He said the event created new opportunities for collaboration and demonstrated the quality, production capacity and compliance standards of Pakistan’s horticulture sector.