PM Shehbaz orders full implementation of National Tariff Policy to support industrial production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the full implementation of the National Tariff Policy, calling it a key step toward strengthening domestic industrial production. He chaired a review meeting in Islamabad on recommendations submitted by the Sub-Working Group on customs, tariff and trade reforms.

PM Shehbaz said the policy aims to support domestic industry by aligning imports and exports with the country’s broader economic growth agenda. He added that the tariff framework approved by the government is structured to boost industrial production and improve the competitiveness of Pakistani businesses in global markets.

During the meeting, industrialist Muhammad Ali Tabba and members of the Sub-Working Group briefed the prime minister on issues related to customs procedures and tax collection. They also presented a set of recommendations on behalf of the business community.

The prime minister welcomed the proposals and instructed ministries and institutions to prioritise measures that enhance industrial output and facilitate investors. He emphasised the need for sector-specific reforms and urged that all recommendations be based on accurate data.

PM Shehbaz said the government is working to reduce production costs and directed authorities to closely monitor customs duty collection on bilateral and transit trade. He also noted that the Export Development Fund has not been effectively used for research and training to improve industrial productivity.

He reiterated that sustainable, export-driven economic growth requires higher investment and productivity.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Climate Change Minister Dr Mosaddiq Malik, Power Minister Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari, Economic Affairs and Planning Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance Azhar Bilal Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, the head of SIFC, and representatives of industry and relevant government departments.