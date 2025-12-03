Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz says PIA privatisation bidding to be broadcast live on December 23

Prime minister assures transparency and merit as government moves ahead with sale of national airline

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government will ensure full transparency in the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announcing that the bidding process scheduled for December 23 will be televised live. He made the remarks during a meeting with business leaders and companies participating in the transaction.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister House, was attended by federal ministers Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sardar Owais Leghari, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar and senior officials. Representatives of all bidding entities were also present.

PM Shehbaz said the government is committed to restoring the national airline’s performance and reputation, adding that the privatisation process is progressing as planned. He said the objective is to make PIA a competitive carrier in line with modern aviation and service standards.

He expressed confidence that the new management, once selected, would be responsible for rebuilding the airline’s image and strengthening operations. The premier added that the revival of PIA’s international flight operations would ease travel for overseas Pakistanis and support tourism growth.

Participants at the meeting acknowledged the government’s handling of the process, noting its professional and transparent approach.

