SSGC gas supplies plunge 55% in eight years due to indigenous depletion

ISLAMABAD: Gas supplies for Sindh and Balochistan through Sui Southern Gas Company have plunged 55 percent in eight years, falling from 1,192 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) in FY2017-18 to 640 MMSCFD this year, underscoring fast-depleting local reservoirs and mounting supply strain, causing severe pressures

Yearly data shows a steady decline: 1,155 MMSCFD in 2018–19, 1,100 MMSCFD in 2019–20, 984 MMSCFD in 2020–21, 921 MMSCFD in 2021–22, 840 MMSCFD in 2022–23, 732 MMSCFD in 2023–24, and 730 MMSCFD in 2024–25, totalling a cumulative depletion of 535 MMSCFD.

According to SSGC, the company in a bid to manage the shortfall has prioritized domestic and industrial sectors, ensuring no load shedding in its Sindh and Balochistan areas. Night-time gas closures and pressure profiling from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am are being implemented to maintain line-pack for the next day and meet peak-hour demand.

SSGC has also launched an extensive pipeline rehabilitation program, upgrading over 6,000 kilometers of distribution networks in Karachi and Upper Sindh over the past three years, with another 5,000 kilometers planned in the next two years. Older colonies and areas at the tail end of the network are being prioritized.

While domestic and industrial users remain the focus, the CNG sector consumes only 2–3 MMSCFD of RLNG in SSGC’s franchise area and faces weekly closures during winter.

The sharp decline in indigenous gas has highlighted the urgent need for effective management, but SSGC said it is committed to ensure optimum gas supply for households and industries despite shrinking resources.