Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

WorldCall restored to PSX’s normal counter after court order

WTL reinstated to regular trading as Lahore court temporarily bars coercive action by exchange

By News Desk

LAHORE: WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has been restored to the Normal Counter of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) effective December 3, 2025, after a court order restrained the Exchange from taking any coercive measures against the company. WTL had been shifted to the Non-Compliant Segment a day earlier for failing to pay the additional listing fee tied to an increase in its paid-up capital within the required timeframe.

According to a PSX notice, the Senior Civil Judge Class I, Lahore, through an order issued on November 21, 2025, directed the Exchange not to enforce coercive actions until the next hearing. Following the order, PSX reinstated WTL’s shares to normal trading status while the case remains under adjudication.

Market participants have been advised to note the change, and the Exchange stated it will continue to comply with the court’s directions as proceedings move forward.

Previous article
PPL transfers Indus Block C operatorship to Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company
Next article
CCP clears Maple Leaf Cement’s bid to acquire more shares in Pioneer Cement
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.