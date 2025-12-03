WorldCall restored to PSX’s normal counter after court order

LAHORE: WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has been restored to the Normal Counter of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) effective December 3, 2025, after a court order restrained the Exchange from taking any coercive measures against the company. WTL had been shifted to the Non-Compliant Segment a day earlier for failing to pay the additional listing fee tied to an increase in its paid-up capital within the required timeframe.

According to a PSX notice, the Senior Civil Judge Class I, Lahore, through an order issued on November 21, 2025, directed the Exchange not to enforce coercive actions until the next hearing. Following the order, PSX reinstated WTL’s shares to normal trading status while the case remains under adjudication.

Market participants have been advised to note the change, and the Exchange stated it will continue to comply with the court’s directions as proceedings move forward.