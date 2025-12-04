Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs Karachi foils major mis-declaration bid, averts Rs167 million revenue loss

Inspection uncovers 24,000 hidden universal joints, undeclared laptops and under-reported bearings; case termed one of Collectorate’s biggest single-container interceptions

By News Desk

Customs Enforcement Karachi has intercepted a major tax evasion attempt, preventing an estimated Rs167 million loss to the national exchequer after detecting large-scale mis-declaration in an imported consignment. 

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the action followed intelligence indicating irregularities in a shipment declared by Karachi-based M/s Insons Corporation through its clearing agent, M/s Pakistan Shipping and Logistics Company.

A re-examination of Container No. OOLU1097058 at KICT Terminal, filed under GD No. KAPW-HC-81856-05-11-2025, revealed concealed high-value Japanese auto parts imported via Jebel Ali, including 24,000 Universal Joints of GMB Japan origin, along with 43 undeclared refurbished laptops and substantially under-reported automotive bearings. 

Customs officials said the mis-declared items carried an assessed value of Rs193 million, making it one of the largest single-container mis-declaration detections by the Collectorate.

Legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969, have been initiated against the importer, the clearing agent and associated facilitators. The Federal Board of Revenue reiterated that it remains committed to safeguarding government revenue and maintaining strict vigilance against mis-declaration, smuggling and tax evasion across all channels.

Previous article
Industry warns NEPRA against higher power tariffs, says rising electricity costs hurting exports
Next article
World Bank warns developing nations as debt servicing gap hits $741bn, highest in 50 years
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.