Customs Karachi foils major mis-declaration bid, averts Rs167 million revenue loss

Customs Enforcement Karachi has intercepted a major tax evasion attempt, preventing an estimated Rs167 million loss to the national exchequer after detecting large-scale mis-declaration in an imported consignment.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the action followed intelligence indicating irregularities in a shipment declared by Karachi-based M/s Insons Corporation through its clearing agent, M/s Pakistan Shipping and Logistics Company.

A re-examination of Container No. OOLU1097058 at KICT Terminal, filed under GD No. KAPW-HC-81856-05-11-2025, revealed concealed high-value Japanese auto parts imported via Jebel Ali, including 24,000 Universal Joints of GMB Japan origin, along with 43 undeclared refurbished laptops and substantially under-reported automotive bearings.

Customs officials said the mis-declared items carried an assessed value of Rs193 million, making it one of the largest single-container mis-declaration detections by the Collectorate.

Legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969, have been initiated against the importer, the clearing agent and associated facilitators. The Federal Board of Revenue reiterated that it remains committed to safeguarding government revenue and maintaining strict vigilance against mis-declaration, smuggling and tax evasion across all channels.