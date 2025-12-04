Government earmarks Rs200bn for youth entrepreneurship loans this year

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs200 billion in loans for young entrepreneurs this year under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, aiming to support new business formation and expand economic opportunities for the country’s youth. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Rana Mashhood Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, during a rectors’ conference in Islamabad.

Khan said the loan facility is a central component of the government’s initiative to help young people access capital needed to launch their ventures. He noted that the scheme aligns with a wider strategy to empower Pakistan’s youth through enhanced educational and technical training programmes.

He added that the government is also working to introduce ethical education and specialised training for skilled workers preparing for overseas employment, with the goal of improving their prospects in the international job market.