Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NFC convenes after months-long delay to begin work on new revenue-sharing formula

Aurangzeb chairs inaugural session as federation, provinces prepare for structured negotiations

By Monitoring Desk
NFC awards

ISLAMABAD: The National Finance Commission (NFC) met on Thursday after months of postponements, formally initiating the process for negotiating a new revenue-sharing arrangement between the federation and provinces. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the session, marking the first step toward structured dialogue on the next NFC Award.

In his opening remarks, the finance minister thanked chief ministers, provincial finance ministers, secretaries and other members for attending. He said the meeting fulfilled a constitutional obligation and provided an important opportunity for cooperation. Aurangzeb added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a personal interest in ensuring the NFC convened without further delay, while provinces also showed willingness to move ahead in a timely manner.

Aurangzeb underlined the NFC’s role in the equitable distribution of resources, financial stability and sustainable economic development. He said the forum brought together expertise from across the government and enabled collective decision-making.

The meeting had been deferred several times, including a scheduled sitting on November 10 due to member unavailability. The maiden meeting, planned for August 28, was postponed at the request of the Sindh government because of a flood-related emergency.

Sources said the inaugural session is expected to approve the formation of technical sub-groups and endorse a structured negotiation roadmap for the coming months.

Ahead of the meeting, the Sindh government reiterated its commitment to protecting the province’s constitutional rights and fiscal share in the NFC process. Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani said the NFC Award is a constitutional guarantee of fairness and balanced development. He added that Sindh’s stance is based on constitutional clarity and economic rationale, noting that stronger provinces lead to a stronger federation.

Previous article
Saudi Arabia extends USD 3bn deposit with Pakistan for another year
Next article
PTA attaches extensive conditions to PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.