NFC convenes after months-long delay to begin work on new revenue-sharing formula

ISLAMABAD: The National Finance Commission (NFC) met on Thursday after months of postponements, formally initiating the process for negotiating a new revenue-sharing arrangement between the federation and provinces. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the session, marking the first step toward structured dialogue on the next NFC Award.

In his opening remarks, the finance minister thanked chief ministers, provincial finance ministers, secretaries and other members for attending. He said the meeting fulfilled a constitutional obligation and provided an important opportunity for cooperation. Aurangzeb added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a personal interest in ensuring the NFC convened without further delay, while provinces also showed willingness to move ahead in a timely manner.

Aurangzeb underlined the NFC’s role in the equitable distribution of resources, financial stability and sustainable economic development. He said the forum brought together expertise from across the government and enabled collective decision-making.

The meeting had been deferred several times, including a scheduled sitting on November 10 due to member unavailability. The maiden meeting, planned for August 28, was postponed at the request of the Sindh government because of a flood-related emergency.

Sources said the inaugural session is expected to approve the formation of technical sub-groups and endorse a structured negotiation roadmap for the coming months.

Ahead of the meeting, the Sindh government reiterated its commitment to protecting the province’s constitutional rights and fiscal share in the NFC process. Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani said the NFC Award is a constitutional guarantee of fairness and balanced development. He added that Sindh’s stance is based on constitutional clarity and economic rationale, noting that stronger provinces lead to a stronger federation.