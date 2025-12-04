Pakistan, Canada explore investment opportunities in transmission, renewables, and BESS

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari met on Thursday with a delegation led by Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan to discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation and investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.

While Canadian companies initially expressed interest in power generation projects, the minister clarified that the government does not plan to procure additional generation capacity. He emphasized that the main investment potential lies in transmission, network upgrades, renewable energy, and modern technologies including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Following the briefing, the Canadian delegation indicated interest in transmission projects and expressed willingness to explore viable investment models. Both sides agreed that the Power Division would share details of upcoming projects in transmission, renewable energy, and BESS to accelerate practical progress.

Sardar Awais Leghari underlined Pakistan’s ongoing transition toward a competitive electricity market, in which the traditional government power purchase model will gradually phase out, creating greater opportunities for private sector participation. He also highlighted that the Pakistan Business Council has shown interest in transmission projects under a PPP model, offering potential collaboration with Canadian firms.

The minister briefed the delegation on a utility-scale solar project in Gilgit-Baltistan, noting that feasibility studies are underway and that approximately 85 MW of demand has been identified across four to five locations. He also pointed out investment prospects in Gwadar’s energy and infrastructure development.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to maintain close engagement, enhance technical cooperation, and continue sharing project details to promote Canadian investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.