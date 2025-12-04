Saudi Arabia extends USD 3bn deposit with Pakistan for another year

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), acting on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has extended the maturity of its USD 3.0 billion deposit placed with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year. The deposit was due to mature on December 8, 2025.

According to the announcement, the rollover is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing financial support to Pakistan and is aimed at strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves and contributing to overall economic stability. The USD 3.0 billion deposit was first placed with SBP in 2021 and has been repeatedly extended since then.

The extension comes as Pakistan continues efforts to stabilise its external sector and maintain reserve buffers.