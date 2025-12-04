Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Shehbaz hosts Kyrgyz president in Islamabad, pledges closer ties across trade and energy

First Kyrgyz head of state visit to Pakistan in 20 years aims to boost cooperation in multiple sectors

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov for a bilateral meeting in Islamabad, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, communications, and other sectors.

President Zhaparov, on a two-day maiden state visit to Pakistan, is the first Kyrgyz head of state to visit the country in two decades. The prime minister described the visit as “extremely welcome” and said it would help further deepen bilateral ties.

The Kyrgyz leader thanked Pakistan for the warm reception and expressed his intent to expand collaboration across multiple fields while exploring new avenues of mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Asim Malik, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Previous article
Pakistan’s forex reserves reach $19.59 billion, SBP posts small weekly gain
Next article
Pakistan, Canada explore investment opportunities in transmission, renewables, and BESS
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.