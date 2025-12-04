Shehbaz hosts Kyrgyz president in Islamabad, pledges closer ties across trade and energy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov for a bilateral meeting in Islamabad, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, communications, and other sectors.

President Zhaparov, on a two-day maiden state visit to Pakistan, is the first Kyrgyz head of state to visit the country in two decades. The prime minister described the visit as “extremely welcome” and said it would help further deepen bilateral ties.

The Kyrgyz leader thanked Pakistan for the warm reception and expressed his intent to expand collaboration across multiple fields while exploring new avenues of mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Asim Malik, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.