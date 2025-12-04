Sign inSubscribe
Two Pakistanis named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2025

Salman Habib and Hassan Chaudhry recognised for breakthroughs in U.S. logistics tech and growth-stage venture investing

By Monitoring Desk

Two Pakistan-born professionals have been included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2025, earning spots in the Transportation & Aerospace and Venture Capital categories for their contributions to the U.S. tech and finance sectors.

In the Transportation & Aerospace category, Salman Habib, 29, was recognised for cofounding Burq, a delivery-enablement platform that allows retailers to offer on-demand delivery without building their own logistics network. Founded in 2021 by Habib and his brother Shaban, the company aggregates more than 500 delivery providers, including Uber and DoorDash, across over 4,000 U.S. cities. Burq has raised over USD 10 million and serves major retail clients such as Albertsons, Safeway and Kroger.

In the Venture Capital category, Hassan Chaudhry, 29, was named for his work as a vice president at BlackRock Private Equity Partners, where he leads growth equity investments from Series C to pre-IPO. Chaudhry returned to BlackRock in 2023 to help launch its Growth Equity platform and has since deployed more than USD 800 million. His recent deals include a Series D lead investment in AI chipmaker Groq, where he also serves as a board observer, and a Series F co-lead in Applied Intuition alongside Kleiner Perkins. He also serves on the LP advisory committee of Glasswing Ventures II, a woman-led AI seed fund.

Both individuals were highlighted by Forbes for their early-career impact and growing influence in their respective fields.

Monitoring Desk
