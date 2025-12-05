AD Ports Group, Louis Dreyfus partner to develop modern bulk handling facility at Karachi Port

AD Ports Group has announced a new strategic partnership between Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), part of Noatum Ports, and Louis Dreyfus Company Pakistan (LDC). The agreement, focused on the development and operation of a state-of-the-art clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port, is a significant step forward in strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural supply chain.

A Strategic Investment and Infrastructure Utilisation Agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi by Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports, and Rubens Marques, Head of South and Southeast Asia for LDC. The signing ceremony was attended by key officials, including Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Michael Gelchie, CEO of LDC.

As part of the deal, KGTML will invest in the design and construction of a highly efficient food-grade clean bulk facility. This will include an advanced handling and conveyor system, along with necessary infrastructure and utilities to support the effective storage and handling of dry agricultural bulk cargo, adhering to international best practices.

LDC has committed to providing a consistent inbound volume of agricultural commodities to utilize the new facility.

The partnership is expected to foster greater cooperation between the two companies and enhance Pakistan’s role in regional trade. The project builds upon a previous $75 million investment by AD Ports Group during the first phase of the KGTML development.

The collaboration between AD Ports Group and LDC highlights the shared commitment to improving the agricultural logistics infrastructure and enhancing Pakistan’s connectivity with global supply chains. The facility is expected to reduce handling times, improve food safety standards, and boost the resilience of Pakistan’s agricultural logistics network.

Commenting on the development, Al Tamimi noted, “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural supply chain and port logistics ecosystem. KGTML’s role as a key gateway for regional trade is vital in enhancing connectivity and driving efficiency across Pakistan’s maritime sector.”

LDC’s Marques emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to Pakistan, stating, “We are pleased to partner with KGTML to upgrade Karachi’s port infrastructure, supporting the growth of Pakistan’s agriculture sector. This development strengthens our supply chain capabilities and reinforces Pakistan’s role in global agricultural trade.”