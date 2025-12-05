CDNS achieves Rs 600bn in half-year savings target, sets new goals for 2025-26

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reached Rs 600 billion in savings inflows for the current fiscal year, meeting a significant portion of its target for 2025-26.

The CDNS had set a savings target of Rs 1.3 trillion for the year, with the latest achievement reflecting the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote a savings culture in Pakistan.

In addition to the savings target, the CDNS has also set an ambitious goal of Rs 50 billion in investments within the Islamic finance sector for fiscal year 2025-26. This initiative is aimed at fostering growth in Pakistan’s Islamic economy.

A senior official from CDNS stated that the organization had successfully surpassed its savings target in previous years, including achieving Rs 1.742 trillion in fresh bonds in the 2023-24 fiscal year, exceeding its goal of Rs 1.7 trillion. The CDNS had also surpassed its target for fiscal year 2022-23, with Rs 1.6 trillion in new bonds, an additional Rs 200 billion over the previous year’s target.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the CDNS has set a savings target of Rs 1,650 billion and continues to work towards institutional reforms and innovations to improve its services and strengthen the savings culture in the country.