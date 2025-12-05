Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cloudflare outage disrupts access to popular websites like LinkedIn and Canva

Users report issues with major platforms as Cloudflare faces connectivity problems

By News Desk

Several internet users are reporting widespread outages as Cloudflare experiences technical difficulties, rendering websites like Canva, LinkedIn and others temporarily inaccessible. 

LinkedIn users are particularly affected, with the mobile app showing a ‘No internet connection’ error despite having active internet service.

Cloudflare, Inc., a U.S.-based technology company based in San Francisco, provides crucial internet infrastructure and security services, including content delivery, protection against cyberattacks like DDoS assaults, secure networking tools, reverse proxy support, and DNS management.

The disruption has raised concerns among businesses and users relying on Cloudflare’s services for uninterrupted online access. The company has not yet issued a statement regarding the cause of the outage or the expected time frame for resolution.

Last month, Cloudflare faced a “significant outage” when a configuration file designed to manage threat traffic failed to function as expected, leading to a crash in its software responsible for handling traffic across its services. This technical failure resulted in delays and access issues for users attempting to reach popular platforms like Grindr, Zoom, and Canva. 

In response, Cloudflare issued a statement apologizing for the disruption, acknowledging the impact on its customers and the broader internet community. “We apologize to our customers and the internet in general for letting you down today,” the company said. 

The recent incident highlights the vulnerabilities in the infrastructure supporting critical online services.

News Desk
News Desk

