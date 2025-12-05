Cloudflare restores services after minor outage disrupts Coinbase and Claude AI

ISLAMABAD: Cloudflare has restored its impacted services after a minor outage on Friday disrupted access to crypto trading exchange Coinbase and Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude. The disruption, which lasted from 0847 GMT to 0913 GMT, was caused by a change made to how Cloudflare’s firewall handles requests, the company confirmed. It was not a result of a cyberattack.

Shares of Cloudflare fell as much as 4.5% in premarket trading, marking a setback just weeks after a similar outage affected major internet platforms, including X and ChatGPT. The latest issue stemmed from a security update related to the recently disclosed vulnerability in React Server Components, a tool used to build user interfaces.

The outage triggered a peak of nearly 2,000 reports on Downdetector, which tracks such disruptions. However, by 06:10 a.m. ET (1110 GMT), reports of issues dropped to around 120. Both Coinbase and Claude AI confirmed that the issue was resolved.

The React vulnerability, disclosed on Wednesday, posed a potential risk, allowing unauthenticated malicious code to run on systems. The increase in outages is raising concerns about the growing reliance on a few major vendors for web security and infrastructure, and whether companies have adequate contingency plans in place for single points of failure.

This follows an October outage at Amazon’s cloud service that left thousands of websites and apps, including Snapchat and Reddit, inaccessible. Last year, a similar global tech outage related to cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike and Microsoft also disrupted several sectors.