Customs seizes nearly Rs300m in MDMA tablets from parcel routed through Karachi mail office

Inbound shipment from Germany concealed drugs in speakers and LED lamps; probe underway

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Customs has confiscated nearly Rs300 million worth of MDMA after intercepting an inbound parcel at the International Mail Office (IMO), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Friday.

The Airport Cargo Control Unit (ACCU), under the Collectorate of Customs Airports Karachi, recovered 9,455 MDMA tablets during a targeted screening of the consignment, which had arrived from Germany.

The parcel had been declared as containing clothes, socks and music boxes. Customs officials said the drugs were instead concealed inside speakers and LED lamps.

An investigation has been initiated to identify the parcel’s intended recipients and any local or overseas facilitators associated with the smuggling attempt.

The FBR said enforcement teams will continue strict monitoring of international mail and other channels to prevent narcotics trafficking.

