FBR

FBR appoints new members for Inland Revenue Service across Pakistan

New appointments include Zubair Bilal as Member Inland Revenue Operations and Shabia Al-Ajaz as Acting Chief of Large Tax Office Karachi, with further adjustments expected

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed new members for various key positions in the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), including for Income Tax, Federal Excise, and Sales Tax, The News reported. 

Zubair Bilal, a Grade 21 officer, officially assumed the role of Member Inland Revenue Operations at the FBR headquarters in Islamabad on December 4, 2025. 

The notification for his appointment was issued by Secretary Management/Human Resources and Integration Sultan Muhammad Nawaz Nasir, with copies sent to relevant offices and officials.

Additionally, Shabia Al-Ajaz, a senior official from Grade 20, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of the Large Tax Office in Karachi. She will serve in this role at her current salary and grade, according to the official notification.

In related developments, FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar, who was injured following a fall during an official visit to Paris, is currently receiving medical treatment. Upon his recovery, Dr. Sarwar is expected to take on new responsibilities as Member Strategic Affairs, given the demanding nature of the Inland Revenue role.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

